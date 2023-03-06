Advertise With Us
More affordable housing units may be coming to Southwood project

By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Southwood’s affordable housing project is moving fast, and more units could be coming to the Albemarle County site.

“It’s going really fast, " Dan Rosensweig with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville said Monday, March 6.

The Hickory Hope section cleared a technical hurdle today when the county’s Architectural Review Board approved a permit for additional apartments in the development.

“What makes it a little complicated is that when the project started, when we went through rezoning, that area was not included in the entrance corridor. But the rules have changed, so now there’s an extra layer of design review just for that parcel,” Rosensweig said.

“Hopefully we can just march through that process,” Whitney McDermott with the Piedmont Housing Alliance said about Hickory Hope.

McDermott is working with Habitat for Humanity to add more affordable housing.

Construction on Hickory Hope could start as soon as June.

“We can start construction this summer with the idea that it would be done within about a year and a half,” Rosensweig said. “So that’s 121 more units of affordable housing done in about a year and a half.”

Phase 1 of Southwood is expected to be ready for move in as soon as this summer.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

