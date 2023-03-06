Advertise With Us
A great start

Turning cooler, late week rain
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The work and school week is getting off to a great start. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures today. A weak cold front will advance across the region tonight. While it will pass through dry, temperatures will begin to cool and breezes will increase Tuesday. Rain will be on tap Friday with 40s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Periods of rain, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s

