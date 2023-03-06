A great start
Turning cooler, late week rain
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The work and school week is getting off to a great start. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures today. A weak cold front will advance across the region tonight. While it will pass through dry, temperatures will begin to cool and breezes will increase Tuesday. Rain will be on tap Friday with 40s. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Periods of rain, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s
