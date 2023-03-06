Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Controlled burn helping native plants in the Ivy Creek Natural Area

Prescribed burn at Ivy Creek Natural Area.
Prescribed burn at Ivy Creek Natural Area.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke coming from the Ivy Creek Natural Area Monday, March 6. It’s all part of a planned prescribed burn to help care for the native plants.

The Virginia Department of Forestry and Albemarle County are working together to maintain a healthy landscape.

“Logistically, behind the scenes it’s been several months in the making. Wind is obviously a concern, but the smoke behaved and just a successful burn,” Albemarle County Park Superintendent Jim Barbour said.

The fire helps burn away invasive plants, which let the native ones underneath grow without competition.

“By burning this down, literally to the ground, basically the native plants now have a chance without any competition to reemerge and take over their rightful place in their native habitat,” Ivy Creek Foundation Executive Director Sue Erhardt said. “It not only helps the native plants, but it helps the animals that live in this area.”

“It’s been used since before even the settlement. Native Americans use it as a tool to manage wildlife habitats over the years, so it’s a great tool, and yes, it is a tool that’s used quite often, both on public lands and on private lands,” Virginia Department of Forestry District Forester David Powell said.

The last prescribed burn was in 2008. The Ivy Creek Foundations says it wants to make these burns more regular.

RELATED: Ivy Creek Natural Area, River View Farm close for prescribed burn

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport

Latest News

Spanberger (FILE)
Rep. Spanberger pushing to make student loan process more transparent
The Richmond Police Department Major Crimes and Crash Team Units are investigating an accident...
Police identify person found dead following crash and shooting in Richmond
(FILE)
2nd Annual Downtown Mall Block Party set for April 21
Western Albemarle Rescue Squad (FILE)
Rescue squad looking to build new station in Crozet