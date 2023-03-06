Controlled burn helping native plants in the Ivy Creek Natural Area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke coming from the Ivy Creek Natural Area Monday, March 6. It’s all part of a planned prescribed burn to help care for the native plants.

The Virginia Department of Forestry and Albemarle County are working together to maintain a healthy landscape.

“Logistically, behind the scenes it’s been several months in the making. Wind is obviously a concern, but the smoke behaved and just a successful burn,” Albemarle County Park Superintendent Jim Barbour said.

The fire helps burn away invasive plants, which let the native ones underneath grow without competition.

“By burning this down, literally to the ground, basically the native plants now have a chance without any competition to reemerge and take over their rightful place in their native habitat,” Ivy Creek Foundation Executive Director Sue Erhardt said. “It not only helps the native plants, but it helps the animals that live in this area.”

“It’s been used since before even the settlement. Native Americans use it as a tool to manage wildlife habitats over the years, so it’s a great tool, and yes, it is a tool that’s used quite often, both on public lands and on private lands,” Virginia Department of Forestry District Forester David Powell said.

The last prescribed burn was in 2008. The Ivy Creek Foundations says it wants to make these burns more regular.

