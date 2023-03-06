Advertise With Us
Central Shenandoah Health District discontinuing COVID-19 hotline

(FILE)
(FILE)(WAFB)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Central Shenandoah Health District says it will be discontinuing its COVID-19 hotline on March 30.

CSHD made the announcement in a press release sent out Monday, March 6.

“The COVID-19 hotline has played a pivotal role in COVID-19 prevention by providing real-time assistance and information,” CSHD Interim Director Doctor Elaine Perry said in Monday’s release. “We are so grateful for the time and dedication of our staff as they made this effort possible.”

It says the hotline has taken thousands of calls over the past year, helping people make vaccine and testing appointments, as well as connecting them to resources and information related to COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Health has a statewide COVID-19 call center, which is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

