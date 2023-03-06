60s today, cooler for the rest of the week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our south is delivering another nice day. We’ll see partly sunny skies and above normal conditions today. A weak cold front approaches the region, we don’t expect to see any rain. However, temperatures will trend more seasonable for the remainder of the week. Friday will feature rain, and temperatures in the 40s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & nice, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Sunny & breezy, high: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Periods of rain, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s

