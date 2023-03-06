2nd Annual Downtown Mall Block Party set for April 21

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Tom Festival is back next month for everyone in Charlottesville, including the 2nd Annual Downtown Mall Block Party.

Festival Director Paul Beyer says this will be a great opportunity to showcase what Charlottesville really looks like.

“It’s storytelling about the community and the community we live in and what kind of city we try to be, and that is immeasurably valuable,” he said.

The festival is free to the public, all you have to do is RSVP online.

