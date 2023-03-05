Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA working with Charlottesville-based catering company to improve student health

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based catering company is working with the University of Virginia to feed its students and athletes.

Flavor Exceptional Catering is bringing in a nutritionist to talk with students about health benefits through the food they eat.

According to the National Institute of Health, academic and athletic performance is enhanced through proper nutrition.

The meals vary depending on the sport or occasion.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport

Latest News

Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry
Charlottesville-area food pantries ready to help as emergency SNAP benefits end
This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Syphilis cases are on the rise in Virginia
Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
Ivy Creek Natural Area, River View Farm close for prescribed burn
Cherry Avenue scene
Police release name of victim in fatal Sunshine Supermarket shooting