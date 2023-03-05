Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Stapleton Elder Law answers questions about long-term care planning

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Stapleton Elder Law says its mission is to guide people through the journey of their senior years.

It hosted a workshop Saturday, March 4, to discuss long-term care planning.

Attorney Simon Stapleton spoke about protecting assets, Medicaid planning, and more. He also took questions about veteran benefits.

“If we take no action at all, then the Commonwealth of Virginia gets to decide what happens to our assets, which of course most people don’t want that. They want to make that decision themselves,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton Elder Law plans to hold more workshops in the future.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport