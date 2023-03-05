Stapleton Elder Law answers questions about long-term care planning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Stapleton Elder Law says its mission is to guide people through the journey of their senior years.

It hosted a workshop Saturday, March 4, to discuss long-term care planning.

Attorney Simon Stapleton spoke about protecting assets, Medicaid planning, and more. He also took questions about veteran benefits.

“If we take no action at all, then the Commonwealth of Virginia gets to decide what happens to our assets, which of course most people don’t want that. They want to make that decision themselves,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton Elder Law plans to hold more workshops in the future.

