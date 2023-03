STAB & Miller boys and girls basketball teams fall in state finals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday was a disappointing day for the boys and girls basketball teams from STAB and Miller

BOYS

Division I State Finals

Paul VI 69, STAB 56

Division II State Finals

Highland 42, Miller 40

GIRLS

Division 1 State Finals

Paul VI 67, STAB 56

Division II State Finals

Virginia Academy 46, Miller 35

