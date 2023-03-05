Prolyfyck and Jefferson School African American Heritage Center host Liberation and Freedom Run

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Prolyfyck Run Crew and the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center partnered up for this year’s Liberation and Freedom Run and Walk.

“This run is amazing because of the history it tells and what you will see on this course,” Prolyfyck co-founder James Dowell said.

This is the first year that the Liberation and Freedom Run and Walk is highlighting these meaningful African American sites in the city.

Doctor Andrea Douglas is the executive director of the African American Heritage Center. She takes us through the course.

“The first thing that a runner or walker would get to is the Kenny Foster site at the university. The next stop is the African American Cemetery at the university. We go by the monuments and slave laborers. We come up Cherry Avenue to Tonsillar Park. We walked by Mount Zion,” Douglas said.

Douglas says this event highlights what freedom is and what it looks like.

“What does it mean to live in a city and move in the streets of the city and feel as if you’re deeply

a part of the city, because you’re living the same quality of life that others in the city are?” she said.

“When you think about the monuments, you think about the history,” Dowell said. “It just means a lot to the city.”

Organizers say that the money raised from the event will be divided and given to seven Black organizations, with African American Teaching fellows being one of the planned recipients.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.