Police release name of victim in fatal Sunshine Supermarket shooting

Cherry Avenue scene
Cherry Avenue scene(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is offering new details in a fatal shooting that happened at a Cherry Avenue business Saturday, March 4.

CPD announced Sunday, March 5, that 20-year-old Justice Kilel of Gordonsville was found dead inside the building shortly after 2 p.m. yesterday.

Police believe Kilel was purchasing an item when two people - 19-year-old Nasier McGhee and a 17-year-old - walked in and assaulted him. During the altercation, one of the suspects fired a gun.

The 17-year-old, who was admitted to UVA Medical Center with a gunshot wound, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

CPD says McGhee was found at an apartment complex in Albemarle County, and is charged with malicious wounding.

Investigators believe that this shooting was part of an ongoing dispute between the suspects and victim.

