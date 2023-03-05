Mild Start to Week, Cooling Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mild start to the week with temperatures in the 60′s and dry conditions. We’ll be trending cooler towards the middle of the week and a storm system that could be bringing another round of cold rain and maybe a wintry mix into the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear and calmer. Lows in the 30′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Tuesday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the lower 60′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Friday: Cloudy with chance for late showers. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Saturday: Rain. Highs in the lower 50′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.