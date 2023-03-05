Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Mild Start to Week, Cooling Mid-Week

By Dominique Smith
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mild start to the week with temperatures in the 60′s and dry conditions. We’ll be trending cooler towards the middle of the week and a storm system that could be bringing another round of cold rain and maybe a wintry mix into the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear and calmer. Lows in the 30′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Tuesday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the lower 60′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Friday: Cloudy with chance for late showers. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Saturday: Rain. Highs in the lower 50′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Mild Start to Week
WVIR News at 6 - VOD
Gusty Winds Saturday
Gusty Wind Saturday, Milder Sunday
Gusty Winds Saturday
Josh Fitzpatrick's Gusty Wind Alert Update
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM