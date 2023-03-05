Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Mild Days Until Late Week

Dry Until Friday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasant days and chilly overnights to start the new week. Changes arrive by Friday.

Many communities will have a thirty degree rise in temperature on this Sunday from dawn to afternoon.

After a cool start to Monday, expect another quick temperature rise.

Trending cooler, more typical early March highs mid-week

Tracking the progress of a stronger storm system arriving now for Friday into early Saturday. It will bring mainly a chilly rainfall to central Virginia. Perhaps some snow and sleet to rain for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Keep checking back for updates.

Rain will exit Saturday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, light west wind, highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday night: Mainly clear and chilly, lows in the 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Breezy Tuesday. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Chilly rain for most with some sleet and snow mix to rain northwest. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows upper 30s to 40 degrees.

Saturday: Rain exits in the morning. Highs near 50 degrees and breezy.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport

Latest News

Mild Start to Week, Cooling Mid-Week
Mild Start to Week
WVIR News at 6 - VOD
Gusty Winds Saturday
Gusty Wind Saturday, Milder Sunday
Gusty Winds Saturday
Josh Fitzpatrick's Gusty Wind Alert Update