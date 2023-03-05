Mild Days Until Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasant days and chilly overnights to start the new week. Changes arrive by Friday.

Many communities will have a thirty degree rise in temperature on this Sunday from dawn to afternoon.

After a cool start to Monday, expect another quick temperature rise.

Trending cooler, more typical early March highs mid-week

Tracking the progress of a stronger storm system arriving now for Friday into early Saturday. It will bring mainly a chilly rainfall to central Virginia. Perhaps some snow and sleet to rain for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Keep checking back for updates.

Rain will exit Saturday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, light west wind, highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday night: Mainly clear and chilly, lows in the 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Breezy Tuesday. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Chilly rain for most with some sleet and snow mix to rain northwest. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows upper 30s to 40 degrees.

Saturday: Rain exits in the morning. Highs near 50 degrees and breezy.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.