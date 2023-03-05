Ivy Creek Natural Area, River View Farm close for prescribed burn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Natural Area and River View Farm will be closed Monday, March 6, for a prescribed burn.

Albemarle County made the announcement Sunday, March 5. It says the prescribed burn will be done by the Virginia Department of Forestry.

According to the county, prescribed fire has been used in the past at both locations as a way to maintain a healthy landscape. Click here to learn more.

