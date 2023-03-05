Advertise With Us
Food Lion campaign helping those facing hunger

By Bria Stith
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Food Lion is addressing food insecurity in the Charlottesville area through its Orange Bag Campaign.

The company is partnering up with its customers to provide at least one million meals to people facing hunger.

“Anytime that we can help the food banks, either with their supply itself or the smaller food banks with our daily donations, it helps push them forward in their processes to feed more in the community,” Store Manager Erica Flora said.

The Orange Bag Campaign runs until March 21.

