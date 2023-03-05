Charlottesville-area food pantries ready to help as emergency SNAP benefits end

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Emergency SNAP benefits that were put in place during the coronavirus pandemic have come to an end.

Adjusting to the lower monthly SNAP benefits can be a big change for some, so food pantries in the Charlottesville area want you to know that they’re here and ready to help.

“If you call us and ask for a bag of food for your family, that’s what you’ll get,” Emergency Food Network Co-Chair Annie Ribble said. “We are confident that we can help anybody that needs that help in the coming months.”

“Our intent is to help you for as long as you need us,” Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry Executive Director Jane Colony Mills said. “They’re getting 20 to 25 or 30 pounds of fresh produce, milk, eggs, frozen meat, fresh bread, and then a variety of shelf-stable foods that they can combine together with the fresh things to make meals.”

Colony Mills says food insecurity stands around 12% in Charlottesville, and she anticipates demand for assistance to increase.

“The need for food went up 54% in January from what it was the year prior and that was before the pandemic SNAP benefits ended,” she said. “We recognize that there are people that even with federal benefits aren’t going to be able to manage for a full month and have healthy food.”

Ribble says you should feel comfortable asking for assistance if you need it.

“We are happy to provide food to anybody who says they need food,” she said.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.