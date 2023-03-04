Rain, Downpours, Isolated Storm Before Midnight. Turning Windy Into Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Additional rain, downpours and possible isolated storm, before Midnight. Winds increase into Saturday, behind the passage of a cold front. Wind Advisory posted for the Central Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Saturday with gusts of 30-50 mph. High Wind Warning for the Northern Blue Ridge Saturday, with gusts up to 65 mph.

Sunshine is back Saturday, along with the gusty winds, highs ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s. A nice Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Early next week, temperatures remain above average, but will trend cooler by the end of the week and another storm system next Friday.

Tonight: Rain. downpours, isolated storm before Midnight. Winds increasing overnight. Lows 40s to 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and mild. Highs mid 50s to low 60s. Lows low to mid to 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice, mild. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs upper 60s. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs mid 60s. Lows 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, cool. Highs low 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Friday: Cloudy, some rain and or snow. Highs mid 40s.

