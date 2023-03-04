Advertise With Us
Marcus Alert System to change police mental health response in Virginia by 2028

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Marcus Alert system is changing how law enforcement responds to mental health emergencies. The program requires a community care team of mental health professionals to be part of the police response.

The City of Charlottesville is not required to use the Marcus Alert system until 2028, but some say we need it implemented sooner.

“My goal is that I think we need to try to implement it as quickly as possible, and not just meet the bare minimum state deadlines,” Councilor Michael Payne said.

Orange County has already adopted the alert system.

“For last month, we had five calls, and they arranged for Marcus one all the way to four,” Orange County Director of Emergency Communications Chris Cord said. “Most of them were handled by law enforcement. One says it was handled by EMS, most likely they are transported to the hospital, and in January, we did have one that was transferred to 988 (suicide and crisis lifeline).”

Cord says the data is solid and making a difference already. Councilor Payne says he wants to see action before the 2028 deadline.

“One of the first things that needs to happen is our emergency operations center needs to make the necessary changes as the first step to having an alternative number to call, and build up from there,” Payne said.

The Marcus Alert system will be implemented in all Virginia localities on July 1, 2028.

Marcus Alert System to change police mental health response in Virginia by 2028
