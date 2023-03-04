Advertise With Us
Gusty Wind Saturday, Milder Sunday

Cooling Trend Later Next Week
Windy Saturday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:39 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Blustery northwest winds on this Saturday. The wind will relax tonight. Less wind with a quick rise in temperature Sunday.

Winds today over central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley will gust 30 to possibly 50 mph! Winds as high as 60 mph along the Blue Ridge Mountains! It’ll be a cross wind along I-81 as the winds will be out of the northwest.

Milder than average through next Tuesday. Trending cooler late next weekend and weekend. A dry weather pattern through next Friday. There are indications of a stronger storm system ahead for next weekend. It may bring a wintry mix of sleet, ice and snow and another cold rainfall.

Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday: Gusty winds, mainly sunny, highs in the lower 50s for the Shenandoah Valley, upper 50s to lower 60s across central Virginia.

Saturday night: Starry, moonlit sky, cooling to the 30s overnight.

Sunday: Sunshiny and milder in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the more seasonable mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs near 50 degrees.

