Friday’s prep basketball state playoff scores & highlights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are all the prep basketball scores from Friday’s state playoff action.

BOYS

Tuscarora 55, Western Albemarle 45

Hopewell 71, William Monroe 44

Brunswick 62, Madison County 60

VISAA State Semifinals

Miller 62, Hargrave 38

Paul VI 77, Blue Ridge 53

GIRLS

Tuscarora 70, Louisa County 41

VISAA State Semifinals

STAB 83, Bishop Ireton 70

Miller 61, Steward 54

