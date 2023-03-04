Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Friday’s prep basketball state playoff scores & highlights

Madison County in the state quarterfinals
Madison County in the state quarterfinals(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are all the prep basketball scores from Friday’s state playoff action.

BOYS

Tuscarora 55, Western Albemarle 45

Hopewell 71, William Monroe 44

Brunswick 62, Madison County 60

VISAA State Semifinals

Miller 62, Hargrave 38

Paul VI 77, Blue Ridge 53

GIRLS

Tuscarora 70, Louisa County 41

VISAA State Semifinals

STAB 83, Bishop Ireton 70

Miller 61, Steward 54

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Luke Kielbasa
Western Albemarle’s Luke Kielbasa honored by the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame
Western Albemarle’s Luke Kielbasa honored by the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame
Western Albemarle’s Luke Kielbasa honored by the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish
STAB boys and girls both win
STAB boys & girls basketball teams both advance to state semifinals