Friday’s prep basketball state playoff scores & highlights
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are all the prep basketball scores from Friday’s state playoff action.
BOYS
Tuscarora 55, Western Albemarle 45
Hopewell 71, William Monroe 44
Brunswick 62, Madison County 60
VISAA State Semifinals
Miller 62, Hargrave 38
Paul VI 77, Blue Ridge 53
GIRLS
Tuscarora 70, Louisa County 41
VISAA State Semifinals
STAB 83, Bishop Ireton 70
Miller 61, Steward 54
