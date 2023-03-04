The Pie Chest closing for good this month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Pie Chest, a sweet and savory pie shop in Charlottesville, will be closing for good this month.

The Pie Chest has been open and located on the Downtown Mall for 8 years. Owners Rachel Pennington and Tina Morrison have decided to pursue their dreams and goals outside of the business.

Pennington says the Pie Chest has been really special in Charlottesville, and she is thankful for all the support from the community.

“We would not have made it through the first year of just the trials and tribulations of being in business, we would not have made it through COVID without the supportive community. I am just eternally grateful for the community in a way that we embraced,” Pennington said.

The Pie Chest opened on Pi Day and will be closing on Pi Day, March 14.

Pennington says that even though the Pie Chest is closing, this will not be the last of their pies. She plans on baking pies for the holidays and doing pop-up events at the Dairy Market.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.