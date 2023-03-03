Virginia CBD and hemp businesses preparing for uncertain future

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A bill on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk has small businesses in the CBD and hemp industries uneasy about their futures. If signed into law, there would be heavy restrictions imposed on what can be sold in Virginia.

The bill could limit the amount of THC allowed in products to 0.3%, with a maximum of two milligrams per package. Skooma, a Charlottesville boutique dispensary, says this bill would restrict it from selling 90% of its current products.

“It’s just not quite a fair regulation. I think there does, of course, need to be a regulation in standard for this industry, but I think they’re really blocking a lot of people,” Kenneth Townsend with Skooma said. “That seems really unfair against the businesses, especially with how they allowed all the businesses to make a lot of these purchases.”

There would not be a limit on how many packages an individual can buy however.

“They’ve essentially figured out it is not cost efficient to have to individually package each small edible or item like that. It would raise your cost of production so much that for a lot of people, there wouldn’t be very much profit,” Townsend said.

These costs would drive small businesses out, leaving them with inventory that is illegal to sell. Skooma says it will not only hurt business, but also people who benefit from the products and farmers.

“Unfortunately, that’s who this death nail is going to be delivered to. The Virginia farmer, the Virginia small business owner, and it’s going to not be good for us,” Skooma owner David Treccariche said.

Skooma says that regardless of the outcome, it will adjust.

“We’re going to shift and be able to adapt and overcome, and we’re not going anywhere. We’re still going to be here,” Treccariche said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.