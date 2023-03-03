Advertise With Us
UVA Planetarium Nights returning for spring

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After two successful events in the fall, University of Virginia Planetarium Nights are back!

Inspired by drawings from Thomas Jefferson in the 1800s, constellations are projected onto the ceiling of the Rotunda.

The nights are family friendly and will have live music from the Youth Orchestra of Central Virginia.

“The Rotunda is such a busy spot that it’s not open very often to the general public but I think whether you know UVA or not, there’s an opportunity to learn something, whether it’s about UVA, the Rotunda itself, or the just the planetarium project as well,” Andrea Seese with the University of Virginia Jefferson Trust said.

The event is free and open to the public. It will be held on March 10 and 11 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

