UVA Health provides spring break COVID-19 update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As spring break approaches, doctors at UVA Health are advising people to take into account personal risk factors when traveling.

Doctor Costi Sifri says that the biggest COVID risk while traveling is usually waiting in lines, like getting through TSA. Dr. Sifri recommends checking the CDC website to see the transmission level of where you are traveling beforehand.

As of Friday, March 3, 18 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 at UVA Health.

Dr Sifri recommends getting your booster if you haven’t yet since it can mean a milder case if you do end up catching the virus.

