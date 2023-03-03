Three UVA findings competing in STAT Madness

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You may have heard of March Madness, but have you heard of STAT Madness?

STAT Madness is a nationwide bracket that pins 64 scientific discoveries against each other in a friendly competition.

Three of UVA’s findings made the competition. The discoveries focused on fighting Alzheimer’s, halting breast cancer, and preventing heart failure.

“It’s just a good way to promote a lot of the amazing advancements that have been made in research over the last year, and it’s kind of a good way to create some nice competition between various universities in this space,” John Lukens with UVA Health said.

You can cast your vote once a day on the STAT Madness webpage.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.