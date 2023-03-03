Advertise With Us
South Carolina highway named after Lavel Davis Jr.

Lavel Davis Jr.
Lavel Davis Jr.(WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - South Carolina is honoring the life of University of Virginia football player Lavel Davis Jr.

The 9.6-mile stretch of Highway 78, close to Davis Jr.’s former high school, will be named the “Lavel ‘Tyler’ Norman Davis, Jr. Memorial Highway”.

A dedication ceremony is set to take place on April 29.

