South Carolina highway named after Lavel Davis Jr.
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - South Carolina is honoring the life of University of Virginia football player Lavel Davis Jr.
The 9.6-mile stretch of Highway 78, close to Davis Jr.’s former high school, will be named the “Lavel ‘Tyler’ Norman Davis, Jr. Memorial Highway”.
A dedication ceremony is set to take place on April 29.
