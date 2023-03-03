Advertise With Us
Scottsville facing budget cuts as COVID relief funding ends

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The town of Scottsville is facing budget cuts now the COVID relief funding is ending.

The mayor and town councils decided to cut a 6% employee pay raise in half.

The town had originally planned to do some minor sidewalk repairs and landscaping at the riverfront, but now, neither will be happening.

“We canceled the VDOT sidewalk program that sort of saved to $60,000 right there, so we’re looking at somewhere in the $70,000 range that we had to account for to make this thing balance,” Mayor Ron Smith said.

To balance the budget, Mayor Smith says one more expense needs to go, and it might be the DMV

Charlottesville Black Arts Collective showcasing new exhibit at McGuffey Art Center
UVA Planetarium Nights returning for spring
