Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Hopewell schools to provide clear backpacks for students

The school division says students have been making threats to other students
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools says since a 6-year-old shot a teacher in Newport News, there have been “several instances” of elementary students verbally threatening other students.

“We also have had a few instances when a fake/toy gun has been brought to school,” the school division said.

Investigations have revealed that no guns or real threats have been found.

In response, the school division says “we are soon launching a new measure - clear backpacks for all elementary students. We will provide more details on this soon, but we plan to provide a clear, see-through backpack to every elementary student by late March so that we can better ensure that nothing inappropriate is brought into our elementary schools.”

The school division also encourages parents to talk to children about the issue and that they could be removed from school by making a threat.

FULL STATEMENT:

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Morning Rush 030323
Morning Rush: Father Speaks Out, Youngkin in Albemarle, Bernie at UVA
Lavel Davis Jr.
South Carolina highway named after Lavel Davis Jr.
Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato responds to UVA’s hiring of Liz Cheney
Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato responds to UVA’s hiring of Liz Cheney
Blue Ridge Area Homebuilders Association forecasts 2023 housing market
Blue Ridge Area Homebuilders Association forecasts 2023 housing market