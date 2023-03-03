Ending the Week with Cold Rain and Severe Weather Potential

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold rain continues for the day. The Blue Ridge Mountains remain under a winter weather advisory valid through early evening for up to .10 inch of ice accumulation and less than an inch of snow and sleet. Central Virginia is also at a marginal risk for severe weather, so downpours or a thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts could be possible this evening. Conditions clear after midnight with strong winds remaining into Saturday.

Today: Cold rain. Highs in the mid upper 40′s.

Tonight: Tracking possible downpour/thunderstorm with strong winds. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Saturday: Sunny and gusty, keeping an eye out for wind advisories. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Sunday: Mild and sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows around 50.

Tuesday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Wednesday: Cooler but mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 50′s.

