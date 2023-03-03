Advertise With Us
Crozet Independence Day celebration returning for 2023

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - The Crozet Independence Day Celebration is back on this year after it was cancelled in 2022 due to logistics.

Organizers are reaching out to the community for help in raising money for the event. A GoFundMe page has been created with a goal of raising $31,000.

Organizers say anyone donating $100 or more will receive a prize.

