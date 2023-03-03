Crozet Independence Day celebration returning for 2023

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - The Crozet Independence Day Celebration is back on this year after it was cancelled in 2022 due to logistics.

Organizers are reaching out to the community for help in raising money for the event. A GoFundMe page has been created with a goal of raising $31,000.

Organizers say anyone donating $100 or more will receive a prize.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.