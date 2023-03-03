Cold Rain Friday. Some Ice for the Mountains

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold Rain ahead Friday, before a dry and milder weekend. Temperatures will chill down into the 40s across Central Virginia and upper 30s to around 40 in the Valley. Colder in the Mountains, with a Winter Weather Advisory and Ice Warning for the higher elevations above 2,000ft. Rain will arrive before daybreak and continue through the morning. A break early afternoon, before more rain and perhaps isolated storm, arrives Friday evening, in advance of a cold front. Rain amounts of one inch or more expected across the region. Winds will start to increase late Friday night and it will remain breezy into Saturday, but dry and milder, behind the front. Highs in the 50s and 60s this weekend. Mild and dry conditions for much of next week.

Tonight: Cloudy, turning colder. Rain toward morning. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

Friday: Cold Rain. Mountains - some freezing rain. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs mid 50s to low 60s. Lows low to mid to 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 60s. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs upper 60s to near 70.. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Cooler. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, cool. Highs low 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.