Chilly Rain, Ice and Severe Weather Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Most areas will only see a cold rainfall on this Friday. The higher elevations of the northern Blue Ridge Mountains are under an Ice Storm Warning from the National Weather Service today.

Two to four tenths of an inch of ice and up to an inch of sleet and snow possible for elevations greater than 2,000 feet for the northern Blue Ridge. Along with wind gusts of up to 45 mph. Route 33 will remain wet.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the central Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah Valley through this afternoon. A little sleet possible at the onset before going over to all rain across the Shenandoah Valley. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice possible for elevations above 2,000 feet. I-64 at Afton will remain wet.

There’s an isolated severe weather risk Friday evening. Any downpour or thunderstorm may contain a damaging wind gust.

Rain will exit overnight. Improving weather conditions this weekend.

Friday: A chilly rain for most communities. Temperatures in the 40s.

Friday night: Evening showers, downpours and even a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. The rain will move away overnight. Temperatures in the 40s and may rise a few degrees by dawn.

Saturday: Brisk winds and mainly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Sunshiny with less wind. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Monday and Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mild 60s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the more seasonable upper 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs lower 50s.

