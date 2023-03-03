Charlottesville celebrates Liberation and Freedom Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - March 3rd is Liberation and Freedom Day in Charlottesville, commemorating the day thousands of slaves in Charlottesville were freed in 1865. African Americans in the area are holding space for a special, celebratory day in history.

DeTeasa Gathers and Cauline Yates are members of the Descendants of Enslaved Communities at UVA.

“That was 52 % of this population,” Gathers said.

“You know, through here in Charlottesville, a lot of slaves had been free, and and a lot of areas they did not get the word,” Yates said.

Union troops came through the area to share the news that the Emancipation Proclamation was signed nine months earlier. The slaves were freed, and that day is now being celebrated more than 100 years later.

On Friday, the event brought out a big audience to listen to poetry, singing, and to see African cultural dances being performed.

“It is one of the oldest tradition that connects us directly to Africa, both Central Africa and West Africa in particular,” Geechee Galla Ring Shouters Manager Griffin Lotson said.

If you missed this event, there are more events taking place this weekend to keep the festivities rolling.

“There’s going to be the Liberation and Freedom Day Run and Walk. It’s a route that goes through all of the historic Black neighborhoods in Charlottesville, comes through the campus at University of Virginia, looks at some of those Black historic landmarks and then returns to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center,” Descendants of Enslaved Communities at UVA member Niya Bates said.

On March 4th at 4 pm, there will also be discussion panel called “Descendant Power” at the Montpelier Station in Orange County. Transportation will be provided to those interested. More information can be found here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.