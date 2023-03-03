Charlottesville Black Arts Collective showcasing new exhibit at McGuffey Art Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting Friday, March 3, the McGuffey Art Center is inviting all creatives to check out its new “Blackity Black Black” exhibit.

The entire first and second floors of the art center are filled with over 50 pieces from 30 Black artists all across Virginia.

The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective began in 2020 and hosts a show at least once a year. Having the exhibit open in March is done intentionally to make a statement.

“We as Black people want to be celebrated all the time, you know? Art and Black history is every day, it shouldn’t be consolidated to one month, so we purposely selected the month of March.” Charlottesville Black Arts Collective Co-Founder Derrick Waller said.

The McGuffey Art Center is hosting group-showings throughout the weekend.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.