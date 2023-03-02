Advertise With Us
Wet Day Ahead of Milder Weather

By Dominique Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday afternoon remains mostly cloudy and mild with some fog development into the evening and rain overnight. Friday will be much cooler with rain throughout the day. A winter weather watch has been issued along the Blue Ridge Mountains for ice accumulation and gusty winds. The evening seems favorable for heavier rain that will bring around an inch to an inch and a half of accumulation and a possible thunderstorm, more severe weather remains to the southwest.

Today: Cloudy and mild. Highs around 70.

Tonight: Cloudy with fog and overnight rain. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Friday: Chilly rain for most of the area. Winter Storm Watch along the Blue Ridge Mountains and a chance for an evening thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40′s. Lows in the low 40′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the lower 60′s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50′s.

