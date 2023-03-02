Advertise With Us
Tina Fey to be UVA President’s Speaker for the Arts

(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:19 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Award-winning writer, actor, and producer Tina Fey is returning to the University of Virginia.

Fey will take part in the University of Virginia President’s Speaker Series for the Arts, which she started back in 2013. She will participate in an on-stage conversation moderated by UVA President Jim Ryan.

The event will take place on April 23.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

