STAB boys & girls basketball teams both advance to state semifinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Saint Anne’s Belfield boys and girls basketball teams both won at home Wednesday night in the VISAA state quarterfinals advancing to the semifinals on Friday.

The STAB girls got a game-high 32 points from McDonald’s All-American Kymora Johnson in beating the Potomac School 70-66. Sabrina Lewis had 13 points and Zoe Burress added 11.

The STAB boys were led by Carter Lang’s 19 points in crushing Bishop Ireton 71-39. Chance Mallory had 16 points and Austin Williford had 10.

