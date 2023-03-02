Advertise With Us
STAB boys & girls basketball teams both advance to state semifinals

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Saint Anne’s Belfield boys and girls basketball teams both won at home Wednesday night in the VISAA state quarterfinals advancing to the semifinals on Friday.

The STAB girls got a game-high 32 points from McDonald’s All-American Kymora Johnson in beating the Potomac School 70-66. Sabrina Lewis had 13 points and Zoe Burress added 11.

The STAB boys were led by Carter Lang’s 19 points in crushing Bishop Ireton 71-39. Chance Mallory had 16 points and Austin Williford had 10.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

