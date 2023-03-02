Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Small businesses fear fallout from potential new legislation

By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Southwest Virginia businesses in the hemp industry are fearful over a bill sitting on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk.

“About 90% of our products would be instantly made illegal if the governor signs this bill,” said Chris Reese, co-owner of Bear Dance Market and CBD Café.

The bill aims to limit the amount of THC allowed in products.

“The bill, as it stands, wants to put a limit of two milligrams per package for all cannabis and hemp products that are not sold through a medical dispensary,” Reese said.

“The two-milligram cap is radically low and will needlessly ban the vast majority of non-intoxicating CBD products in Virginia,” said the director of operations for Nutrac Hemp Company, Jason Johannessen.

If a business is caught selling products with more THC than allowed, the business will face a fine of $10,000 per day.

“This bill is life-changing,” said the owner of Virginia Cultivars, Travis Wagoner. “It eliminates 95% of the products that we’re currently manufacturing. This time last year, I had 20 employees; we’re down to 10 employees, and if this law was passed, as written, we’ll probably have half of that.”

Nutrac Hemp Company also fears the potential ruling.

“We’re going to try to adapt and overcome and figure out ways to create new products that meet the new regulations,” Johannessen said. “It’s gonna be really difficult. A lot of processors and stores in Virginia are talking about moving out of state or just shutting down.”

“It’s crazy that adults will not be able to pick what medication they think works best for them,” said co-owner of Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe Sarah Vogl. “If people think that hemp is working better for them than any of the alternatives, I think they should be allowed to do that adults should have that choice to choose.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Lavel Davis Jr.
South Carolina highway named after Lavel Davis Jr.
Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato responds to UVA’s hiring of Liz Cheney
Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato responds to UVA’s hiring of Liz Cheney
Blue Ridge Area Homebuilders Association forecasts 2023 housing market
Blue Ridge Area Homebuilders Association forecasts 2023 housing market
Bonumose opens sugar-substitute manufacturing facility in Albemarle County
Bonumose opens sugar-substitute manufacturing facility in Albemarle County
Governor Youngkin visits Louisa County schools for Read Across America Day
Governor Youngkin visits Louisa County schools for Read Across America Day