Rounds of Rain and Up and Down Temperatures for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rounds of rain and temperature swings ahead for the late week. Turning cloudy tonight with rain developing during the early morning hours of Thursday. By daybreak, the rain will begin to exit the region. Skies remain mostly cloudy Thursday, but warm, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A stronger storm system will impact the region Friday with a chilly rain and temperatures stuck in the 40s. Rain amounts of one inch or more expected. Behind this storm, dry for the weekend, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Tonight: Clouds thicken, rain develops overnight. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Early AM rain ends. Mostly cloudy, warm. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low 40s.

Friday: Chilly Rain. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low to mid to 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid to upper 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.