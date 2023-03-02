More Rain Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early rain Thursday will exit. Clouds will linger. Remaining mild this afternoon.

A cooling trend Friday with widespread rainfall. There’s even a chance for some downpours and a thunderstorm Friday evening. The severe weather risk looks to stay away, over southwest Virginia.

Improving weather conditions ahead for the weekend!

Thursday: Early rain will move way. After a damp start, expect a drying trend this afternoon. Despite clouds, temperatures will warm to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday night: Cloudy, some fog, temperatures fall and hold steady in the 40s late.

Friday: Rainy and cooler. Highs in the 40s. An evening downpour and thunder possible. Rain moves away Friday overnight. A half inch to inch and a half of rain total. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Dry and sunny with a brisk breeze. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Sunshine and nice. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: Cooler and partly sunny. Highs in the more seasonable 50s.

