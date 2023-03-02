Advertise With Us
Liz Cheney to serve as professor of practice at UVA Center for Politics

(David Hume Kennerly | Valeria Fugate)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:08 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney is headed back to class.

Cheney will serve as a professor of practice with the University of Virginia Center for Politics, effective immediately.

“I look forward to working with students and colleagues at the Center to advance the important work they and others at the University of Virginia are doing to improve the health of democracy here and around the world,” said Cheney.

Cheney says she will be part of the faculty through this year’s fall semester, with an option to renew for additional years. There is speculation that Cheney may make a bid for president in 2024 but has yet to make an announcement.

