Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato responds to UVA’s hiring of Liz Cheney

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Wyoming Republican representative Liz Cheney will serve as professor of practice with the UVA Center for Politics.

UVA says that Cheney has real-world experience in politics and can give students a glimpse into what goes on behind the scenes, and that having someone who has this background will teach its students valuable lessons.

“Liz Cheney is not just a professor of practice. She’s someone who has been in the eye of the storm for the past several years,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said.

The decision is effective immediately and runs through the end of the 2023 fall semester with an option to renew the following year.

