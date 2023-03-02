CCS announces name recommendations for Burnley-Moran and Johnson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Charlottesville City Schools renaming committee plans to recommend that the School Board vote to rename Burnley-Moran Elementary as Blue Mountain Elementary, and Johnson Elementary as Cherry Avenue Elementary.

The Board will hear their recommendation at their March 2 meeting, with a vote expected at their April 13 meeting.

The task of the Naming of Facilities Committee is to make a recommendation to the Charlottesville City School Board for each school on the question of whether its name is in alignment with the division’s current values, particularly racial equity. In the case of Burnley-Moran and Johnson, the three namesakes of these schools, Carrie Burnley, Sarepta Moran, and James G. Johnson, all served Charlottesville’s racially segregated white schools as teacher, principal, or superintendent.

CCS wrote regardless of the accomplishment or merit of these individuals, these schools’ names commemorate an era of segregated education that no longer reflects the division’s values.

In January, after a review process by the Naming of Facilities Committee, the School Board voted to rename Venable Elementary as Trailblazers Elementary, and Clark Elementary as Summit Elementary.

For details about the school name review process, visit http://charlottesvilleschools.org/school-names/.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.