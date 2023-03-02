Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Bonumose opens sugar-substitute manufacturing facility in Albemarle County

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The sugar-substitute company Bonumose has opened a new manufacturing facility in Albemarle County. The new facility will be used to produce a plant-based sugar called tagatose.

“The result is a more than $27 million investment in cutting edge research and development facility and a large commercial property that otherwise might be vacant. Bonumose is activating this vacant space, bringing in career ladder jobs and contributing to our community’s vibrancy,” Donna Price with the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors said.

Governor Glenn Youngkin says that this opening is good moment for jobs in Virginia.

“64 great jobs for hardworking Virginians, and that is a huge step forward in creating opportunity,” Youngkin said.

Bonumose CEO Ed Rogers says he hopes to hire more central Virginians in the coming years.

“It’s probably more like two thirds from local and a third outside. It was for a while there about half and half, so we’ve been successful at bringing people in, but also successful at hiring locally,” Rogers said.

Bonumose says it is looking to expand, but plans to keep its main location in Albemarle.

“I think this will be the brain center of the company, even if we have plants in other states and other countries,” Rogers said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Blue Ridge Area Homebuilders Association forecasts 2023 housing market
Blue Ridge Area Homebuilders Association forecasts 2023 housing market
Governor Youngkin visits Louisa County schools for Read Across America Day
Governor Youngkin visits Louisa County schools for Read Across America Day
Cecil Sites
Father of man killed in Charlottesville standoff speaks out against police response
Governor Youngkin visits Louisa County schools for Read Across America Day
Governor Youngkin visits Louisa County schools for Read Across America Day