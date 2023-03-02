Bonumose opens sugar-substitute manufacturing facility in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The sugar-substitute company Bonumose has opened a new manufacturing facility in Albemarle County. The new facility will be used to produce a plant-based sugar called tagatose.

“The result is a more than $27 million investment in cutting edge research and development facility and a large commercial property that otherwise might be vacant. Bonumose is activating this vacant space, bringing in career ladder jobs and contributing to our community’s vibrancy,” Donna Price with the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors said.

Governor Glenn Youngkin says that this opening is good moment for jobs in Virginia.

“64 great jobs for hardworking Virginians, and that is a huge step forward in creating opportunity,” Youngkin said.

Bonumose CEO Ed Rogers says he hopes to hire more central Virginians in the coming years.

“It’s probably more like two thirds from local and a third outside. It was for a while there about half and half, so we’ve been successful at bringing people in, but also successful at hiring locally,” Rogers said.

Bonumose says it is looking to expand, but plans to keep its main location in Albemarle.

“I think this will be the brain center of the company, even if we have plants in other states and other countries,” Rogers said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.