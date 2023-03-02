Blue Ridge Area Homebuilders Association forecasts 2023 housing market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The trends for people buying, selling or building homes could swing from one end of the scale to the other this year, and those in and around the market are being told to be careful.

“People are nervous, curious, excited, whatever you want to call it, about what our future holds for us,” Blue Ridge Area Homebuilders Association President Troy Yancey said. “Right now, we have a forecast where the housing market is going to be weak for the first part of 2023, and then begin to strengthen during the second half of this year.”

The Blue Ridge Area Homebuilders Association has been advised by the National Association of Homebuilders on the matter.

“We were reviewing the current outlook for the overall economy, the housing market, both at the national level and the state, local level,” National Association of Homebuilders Chief Economist Robert Dietz said.

Yancey says that knowing what to expect moving forward and how those opinions are formed is critical information.

“In the 15 years we’ve been hosting this, the 14 prior have been pretty spot on with the information we get and what we can look forward to, not only for the rest of the year for 2023, but in 2024 and moving forward even further than that,” Yancey said.

