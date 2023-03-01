Tracking Two Rounds of Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a cool start to this first day of March, it will be dry and mild this afternoon.

The first batch of quick hitting rain will arrive before dawn Thursday and will exit by mid-morning to the east. Despite clouds, temperatures will warm in the afternoon.

Turning cooler Friday with widespread rainfall. The severe weather risk looks to remain to our south and southwest. A half inch to inch of rain total expected from the two rounds of rain.

Dry and milder than average for the first weekend of the new month.

Remaining dry through the start of next week.

Wednesday: Sun and some clouds with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds. A dry evening. Rain arrives late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Early rain moves away. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: A chilly rain arrives. Highs in the 40s. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday through next Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the 30s.

