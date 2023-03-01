Tracking Showers Through Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mild and dry day with clouds increasing through the night. A brief period of rain will start overnight, but exit late Thursday morning for a mostly cloudy day. Cooler weather and another round of showers makes an entrance Friday bringing more widespread showers that remaining throughout the day. Following that, mild and dry conditions into next week.

Today: Mild with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50′s, low 60′s.

Tonight: Clouds move in with late overnight rain. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Thursday: Brief morning shower becoming mostly cloudy for the day. Highs in the upper 60′s, lower 70′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Friday: Cold rain. Highs in the upper 40′s. Lows in the lower 40′s.

Saturday through Tuesday: Partly sunny, dry and mild. Highs in the lower 60′s.

