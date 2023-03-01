Advertise With Us
Sen. Kaine accepting requests for congressionally directed spending

Sen. Time Kaine (FILE)
Sen. Time Kaine (FILE)(wdbj7)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) is working to fund projects in Virginia that’ll benefit the community.

The senator says the time to apply is right now.

Sen. Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner (D) are working together to analyze requests. The requests can be from nonprofits, educational institutions, local or regional governments.

For-profit institutions can not request this congressionally directed spending (CDS).

“So there’s not only a benefit for the organizations that receive CDS funding, I think there’s an overall benefit in creating a higher likelihood that we get budgets done in a way that can provide certainty and stability for all,” Sen. Kaine said Wednesday, March 1.

The deadline to submit a request is March 10. Click here for more.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

