Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Schools may soon have ability to require students be vaccinated against COVID-19

(FILE)
(FILE)(WBKO)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Schools could soon have the ability to require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC and FDA Advisory Board recently added these shot to the general recommendation list.

Vaccines for conditions like rubella, mumps, and measles are already on the list. Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health says the hope is to make COVID-19 just as rare to catch one day.

“It’s guidance from the CDC,” Dr. Sifri said. “State and local authorities, school districts, etc. would look at those data.”

From there, they can set policies on what shots your child will need to be in the classroom.

“I’ve discussed many times that vaccines have been proven to be very safe and very effective in preventing COVID infections, serious consequences, things like ER visits, ICU hospitalizations, and deaths,” Dr. Sifri said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA Health seeing cases of drug-resistant stomach illness
UVA Health
UVA Health: RSV vaccine for infants could be ready by summer
(FILE)
UVA Health research may significantly help protect mothers from sepsis
UVA Health
UVA Health: Trial underway to find drug to help reduce COVID-19 symptoms