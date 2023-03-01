Possible budget cuts to program may lead to more evictions in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Pathways Community Resource Helpline has been helping people avoid eviction in Charlottesville for years.

Now, it looks like it may loose a significant amount of funding from the city.

“We’ve already gone from losing other kinds of support that we had during COVID, and evictions are increasing, you know? They’re increasing every month,” Elizabeth Stark, housing justice advocate, said.

Stark says Pathways gave out $1.5 million in aid last year. This year, it might only a third of that.

“The number that I heard at the most recent City Council meeting was that they were hoping to allocate $500,000,” Stark said. “The eviction crisis that we had before, during, and after the COVID crisis remains, and so without these funds we will have a $1 million deficit of people in need and facing eviction, because they’re not able to access the funds.”

Stark says this will lead to more people being caught in the cycle of eviction.

“Charlottesville has an affordability crisis, we don’t have affordable homes. Landlords are finding new and interesting ways to try to profit off the backs of low-income tenants, especially every time a tenant goes into eviction proceedings. There are significant fees associated with this process,” Stark said.

Stark says she has been attending City Council meetings, and is encouraging others to do the same, as well as advocating councilors to increase funding before the budget is finalized.

“Pathways is a lifeline that really - we’ve seen time and again - keeps people in their homes, keeps families together, and really is something that tenants need to have access to,” she said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.